Tottenham on red alert as European giants name their price for Postecoglou’s dream Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur could finally replace Harry Kane in January after learning the fee they must pay to sign top striker target Santiago Gimenez.

The North London club got off to a flying start this season but their results have dipped in recent weeks, with injuries to several key players playing a role.

As a result, Ange Postecoglou already has one eye on the January window. A centre-back and a winger are thought to be the manager’s priorities, but a new striker is also a possibility.

Kane scored a stunning 30 Premier League goals last season, so replacing him was never going to be an easy task.

Spurs have been linked with a few centre-forwards since the summer window, but Gimenez is one player who keeps cropping up.

The Mexico international signed for Dutch giants Feyenoord in the summer of 2022. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 32 league games, firing his team to the Eredivisie title.

Gimenez has been in even better form this term, netting a very impressive 16 goals in 13 league appearances so far.

With that kind of form, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham keen on signing him this winter.

Tottenham must pay €50m for Gimenez

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Feyenoord would be willing to accept a bid of €50m (approx. £43.4m) for Gimenez in January.

The report notes that Spurs are ‘following the striker closely,’ but a number of other clubs are also keen on him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and West Ham are also admirers of Gimenez, but they are yet to make any concrete enquiries into the Feyenoord star.

It’s claimed that Gimenez is ‘definitely a player for Tottenham fans to keep an eye on’ ahead of the winter transfer window, so we could see them launch a bid.

Tottenham may have fallen four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but Postecoglou will hope that his team will continue to fight for the title this season.

Bringing in a prolific goal scorer like Gimenez could be exactly what Spurs need to bridge the gap with their North London rivals.

Whether or not Tottenham are willing to spend €50m on a player with no Premier League experience remains to be seen.

At the age of 22, though, there is no reason why the Feyenoord talisman won’t continue to improve. If he does, that price tag will look like a bargain in a few years.

