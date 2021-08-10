Tottenham register firm interest in Sporting midfielder Nuno rates highly

Tottenham have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha before the summer transfer window closes.

The central midfielder has emerged as a Spurs target as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his engine room ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. Indeed Nuno is said to be a big fan of the 26-year-old who, at 6ft 3in, also has the ability to play at centre-back.

A Tottenham source is said to have told Football Insider that the north London club have been in contact over a potential deal for the Portugal international.

Palhinha is said to have a large release clause, however, there is belief that a £14m bid could do the trick.

The midfielder had been a target for Wolves earlier in the window. But the midlands club need to sell before they buy, which leaves Spurs at the front of the queue.

August 10 Transfer Chatter - Leicester target Serie A double swoop, Lingard to replace Arsenal-bound midfielder and Messi to hand Man Utd boost? Leicester City are targeting an experienced pair in Italy, Jesse Lingard could return to former club as Arsenal-bound midfielder's replacement and Lionel Messi moving to Paris could help Manchester United keep Paul Pogba, all in today's transfer chatter.

Palhinha is a defensive midfielder who is a powerful force in the middle of the park. Indeed, he was a dominant force as Sporting beat Porto and Benfica to the Portuguese title last season.

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking to bolster Nuno’s squad across all areas this summer. However, a new right-back, another centre-back and a striker remain his main focus.

Soccer’s greatest journeymen, from John Burridge to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trio of midfielders tipped to leave

There is talk of Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and possibly even Tanguy Ndombele moving on. That would mean midfield becoming a position of need.

Spurs have already parted company with Joe Hart, Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld this summer. They have, however, balanced the squad with the arrivals of Pierluigi Gollini, Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero.

More incomings are expected, especially with continued doubts over Harry Kane’s future.

Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram have all been mentioned as potential replacements for the England skipper.

However, it would appear that Paratici and Daniel Levy are also on the lookout for bargains. That is where Palhinha enters the equation, if Tottenham can land the player for that lower fee.

READ MORE: Tottenham get serious with new strategy to secure exciting striker signing