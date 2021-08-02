Tottenham reject Celtic loan bid for defensive star shining in pre-season

Tottenham have reportedly rejected a loan bid from Celtic for a young defender showing up well in pre-season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has come through the youth ranks in north London and made his first-team debut under Mauricio Pochettino back in 2016. However, he is still to make a Premier League appearance for the club after several loan stints at Championship level.

But with Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld sold and Davinson Sanchez seemingly on the way out, Carter-Vickers has seen plenty of pre-season action under new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Sancho.

So far the 23-year-old has looked rock solid playing in, at times, in an inexperienced Tottenham back four.

However, despite being able to impress Nuno against the likes of Leyton Orient, Colchester and the MK Dons, reports claim that Carter-Vickers is still looking for a move this summer.

To that end, the Daily Record states Celtic’s interest, along with Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

The USA defender, who has not won a cap for his country since 2017, spent last season on loan with the latter. A return to the south coast could still be on, although Carter-Vickers would prefer to be playing top-flight football.

That is something that could be offered in Scotland, but Spurs are seemingly having none of it. That is not a great surprise at this stage, given they are yet to land any of their numerous centre-back targets.

A deal for Atalanta’s Cristian Romero is said to be close. Bologna’s Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu is also firmly on their radar, although he still at the Olympics.

But all the while no new additions come in, Carter-Vickers is set to be handed more chances to impress.

Villa set to make offer for Tottenham target

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian media claim Sampdoria are expecting an imminent offer from Aston Villa for exciting winger Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Villans look set to lose talisman Jack Grealish to Manchester City. It is thought the Premier League champions will pay in the region of £100m for the England ace. And Dean Smith is already looking beyond the Grealish era with a capture of his own.

Damsgaard, 21, joined Sampdoria from Danish club Nordsjaelland last summer. He enjoyed a solid campaign, with 18 starts among 35 Serie A outings as I Blucerchiati finished ninth.

But it was at this summer’s European Championship that he really jumped to the attention. The talented wide man scored in Denmark’s 4-1 group victory over Russia.

And he bagged the opener with a stunning free-kick as the Danes lost out 2-1 to England in the semi-finals. Unsurprisingly, a few clubs have already made enquiries, with Leeds United and Tottenham mentioned in connection with the player.

It was initially reported that the Scandinavian would cost €25m. That then increased to €30m and now it seems any suitor will need to part with €35m. And it appears Villa are prepared to do that.

ClubDoria46 (via Sport Witness) are reporting that Sampdoria are expecting a ‘maxi offer’ from the West Midlanders. The report adds that the offer has been written down and they have ‘sealed the envelope’.

All that remains is for club officials to deliver it to the Genoa-based outfit. They say the Italians see Damsgaard’s exit as a ‘necessary sacrifice’, with money tight at the club.

