Tottenham have reportedly turned down an approach from Juventus for Tanguy Ndombele which would have seen Aaron Ramsey move in the opposite direction.

The Serie A champions recently expressed an interest in Spurs’ record signing. Italian sources state, however, that he is still in Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans.

Juve are already willing to allow former Arsenal star Ramsey to depart, just a year on from his move to Turin. The 29-year-old joined on a free transfer in a deal worth around £400,000 a week.

The Daily Telegraph claims Juventus were reportedly hoping for an exchange for Ndombele, having already signed Arthur Melo from Barcelona.

Ndombele arrived at Spurs last summer from Lyon for a club-record £53.8 million.

However, the talented midfielder’s performances were strongly criticised by Mourinho before lockdown.

The Spurs boss has since changed his tune on the France international, claiming that he will come good.

However, his 20-minute camo in the loss at Sheffield United has been his only action since the restart.

Ramsey, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a return to England – with Manchester United also linked with the midfielder.

United urged to break bank for Harry Kane

Manchester United have been told why they should break the bank and sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

However, Eric Djemba-Djemba says their perfect striker is already at Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on a 15-match unbeaten streak as they hunt a top-four finish. They are also through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and are among the favourites for Europa League glory.

Thoughts are already turning to the summer window, however, as Solskjaer looks to further strengthen his squad. A report on Thursday claimed a move for Jadon Sancho was still on with a £50m limit a smokescreen.

But Djemba-Djemba wants United to think bigger and is also calling for them to sign Harry Kane and Kalidou Koulibaly.

He also, strangely, reckons Roberto Firmino would be a “dream signing”, though accepts the Liverpool forwardwould be out of reach. Read more…