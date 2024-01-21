Tottenham ‘reject’ Saudi offer for defensive star Postecoglou loves but £25m man next to leave as cull continues

Tottenham are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ryan Sessegnon this month but have rejected a bid for a second exit-linked star.

Sessegnon picked up a serious hamstring injury at the beginning of the season and as a result, has not had a real chance to impress Ange Postecoglou.

The 23-year-old made his first appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this month after recovering from his injury.

Sessegnon hasn’t been named in the Spurs squad since, however, after suffering another setback.

The left-back was regarded as one of the finest young talents in England during his time at Fulham, but the move to North London has not worked out for him.

He is unlikely to break into Postecoglou’s starting XI anytime soon given Destiny Udogie’s recent form. Therefore, a move away from Spurs could be the best thing for his career.

Now, according to reports from Spain, Tottenham are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for Sessegnon this month. It’s claimed that they could also consider loaning him out if they can’t find a permanent suitor.

Spurs paid £25m to sign Sessegnon from Fulham in 2019, so they will be looking to get as close to that fee as possible for a permanent sale.

He could become the eighth Tottenham player to leave this month after the departures of Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Ivan Perisic, Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham ‘reject offer’ for Emerson Royal

One Tottenham player Postecoglou is unwilling to part ways with this month, however, is Emerson Royal.

The Brazilian has become an extremely important player for Spurs this season. He has played as a right-back, left-back and centre-back so far, providing cover across the defence for injured players.

According to reports cited by Football.London, Tottenham have ‘rejected an offer’ from Saudi club Al-Nassr for Emerson.

The 25-year-old may see his minutes diminish as a result of Radu Dragusin’s arrival, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero now both available too.

But at the least, Emerson will remain a vital squad player for Postecoglou for the remainder of the season.

A new injury to Ben Davies means that ‘keeping Emerson at least until the end of the season is important which is perhaps why Spurs have chosen to reject the approach from Al-Nassr.’

It’s claimed that ‘another offer is expected from the Saudi club,’ but it would take a sizeable offer for Postecoglou to sanction his exit this month.

Interestingly, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also named as a player who could leave if a ‘suitable offer’ is launched, but the most likely outcome is that both players stay until the end of the campaign.

