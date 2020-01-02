Tottenham rejoin Chelsea, Barcelona in hunt for €35m winger

Tottenham have reportedly rejoined the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo in the January transfer window.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Chelsea and Barcelona had submitted offers for the 21-year-old Spain international, but now Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu claims that Jose Mourinho’s men are back in the running for the youngster’s signature.

Spurs were linked with a move for Olmo last summer, with the player having impressed as Spain won the UEFA Under-21 Championship, but no formal approach was ever made.

When asked if a January move could be on the cards, the Dinamo star hinted that a move could well be on the cards: “Maybe, yes. My goal is to go to the Euros and it will be difficult for me if in the next six months I only play one smaller competition, like the one in Croatia.

“I want to take a step forward. And not only to go to the Euros, but also to keep improving. It’s not that I’m being offered, it’s just that I’m ready to take a step forward in my career.”

Olmo’s current contract runs out in 2021 and Dinamo are said to hoping that an auction will take place for his signature, with a fee above €35million what they are looking for.

Asked what will make him decide on a new destination, the young attacker added: “The sports project. I have never put money in front of me, although I want to feel valued in that regard too.

“I will take into account the importance that they may have in the workforce, in the short term and in the future. In his day, Dinamo offered me a project. I want the same.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly stepped up his interest in signing Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old only joined Leicester in 2018 in a £21million deal from Porto and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season in his first year at the club.

The Daily Express claims that Mourinho is ready to rival United for Pereira, who is under contract at the King Power until 2023, and that Spurs are readying a £30m offer for the player’s services.

Pereira is under contract at Leicester until 2023 and any club will find it difficult to convince the Foxes to part with one of their best players mid-way through the season. Read more…