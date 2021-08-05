Tottenham release the shackles as double deal rounds into shape

Tottenham are readying an improved bid as they prepare to fork out around £64m on a pair of Serie A deals, according to reports.

News broke on Wednesday night that Spurs’ move for Cristian Romero is on the verge of completion. A £47m fee has been agreed for the Argentine centre-half, with the final hold up regarding Atalanta’s search for a replacement.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is expected to fill that void, and once agreed, Romero will travel to London to formalise his move.

However, Romero may quickly be joined by a familiar face from Serie A in North London.

Football Insider report Tottenham are readying an improved bid to land Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The versatile Bologna centre-half had become a Tottenham target throughout the month of July. A small discrepancy between the two club’s valuations of the player was said to be holding up a deal.

Tomiyasu’s involvement with Japan at the Tokyo Olympics then put the deal on the backburner. But per the latest article, Spurs are ready to push through a deal.

The report states a new bid of around £17m will be lodged ‘this week’. That figure is £1.5m higher than their previous offer of £15.5m.

The Telegraph previously declared Bologna were hoping to generate £21.5m from Tomiyasu’s sale.

Nevertheless, with director of football Fabio Paratici having ‘already agreed personal terms’ with the 22-year-old, Tottenham will be hopeful their latest bid will twist Bologna’s arm.

Reinforcements in central defence became a priority after stalwart Toby Alderweireld left for a shockingly low fee.

Nuno speaks on Tottenham, Kane stand-off

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the club will solve their Harry Kane problem internally rather than speak publicly about it.

The striker did not report for pre-season tests on Monday and it later emerged he was still on holiday in Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City. He is due back at the club later this week, and is set to be fined.

Nuno, who is yet to speak to Kane, intends to keep the business in-house. “I will not speak with you about that. I am sorry,” he said after his side drew 2-2 at Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

“It is not that I don’t want to comment, I believe that all the issues relating to Harry we should discuss internally, among us and try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it.

“Us, we have to focus on what is important. We have to solve the situation but between us. We solve the situation internally with the club. Speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion to this situation.”

READ MORE: Club chief urges Mourinho to ruin Tottenham chase for target ‘better than Xhaka’