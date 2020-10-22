Tottenham are being tipped to renew their interest in a top summer strike target, who looks set to move on in January.

The Daily Mail has revealed that Arkadiusz Milik, who was chased by Spurs all summer, is likely to leave Napoli in the new year.

The Poland international was one of two main striker targets that Jose Mourinho had earmarked, with the other being Carlos Vinicius.

Spurs eventually snapped up the latter days before the European window shut. The Benfica hotshot signed an initial loan deal with the option to buy for £36million.

Tuttomercatoweb claimed last week that the north London outfit could return with an offer for Milik in January. However, that report stated the forward could wait until he becomes a free agent this summer to seal an exit.

Milik has been frozen out by Napoli, however, and they are keen to bring in a fee for the player.

To that end, the Mail reports that the 26-year-old is now very much back on Tottenham’s radar.

They claim that there is a strong chance Milik will have a new club come January. But whether Spurs will look to sign another striker, with Vinicius already on board, remains uncertain.

Indeed, a new centre-back remains a priority for Mourinho, given that Spurs still have defensive issues.

The Portuguese questioned the mental strength of his players after they let slip a 3-0 lead against West Ham last weekend.

And despite bringing in Joe Rodon on EFL deadline day, it is thought that Tottenham will renew their interest in Inter Milan’s imposing centre-back Milan Skriniar when the window reopens.

End of the line for Spurs stalwart

Spurs are reportedly planning to offer Danny Rose a pay-off to get him off the wage bill.

Football Insider reports that Jose Mourinho is considering paying up the defender’s contract, which has until June 2021 to run.

Rose is on around £70,000 a week and would be due around £2.4million with a mutual termination. Daniel Levy though will almost certainly make an offer to the full-back to get him off the wage bill.

The former England man has not kicked a ball for Spurs this season. He has also not been included in their 25-man Premier League squad or Europa League squad.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle. He made 13 appearances for the Magpies but they did not pursue a permanent deal for him in the summer. Read more…