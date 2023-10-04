Tottenham tipped to replace senior player with Chelsea star in January as ‘pressure’ mounts on Pochettino

Tottenham could replace exit-linked midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has made several excellent signings this season – bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and others.

Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent start. They have won five and drawn two of their seven Premier League matches so far, and sit in second place in the table.

Postecoglou is still keen to further bolster his squad in January, and Gallagher is one player who has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time.

There have also been rumours that the England international could force a move away from Chelsea if he drops out of the starting XI.

Gallagher has started all of Chelsea’s league matches so far this season. However, with competition from Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia – who is expected to recover from an injury this month – Cole Palmer and Carney Chukwuemeka, there is no guarantee he will remain in the team.

This could give Tottenham a chance to sign Gallagher in January, if they do part ways with Hojbjerg.

Gallagher in, Hojbjerg out for Tottenham?

According to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham could make a move for Gallagher if Hojbjerg does leave this summer. He speculates that there could be a “possible farewell” for the Denmark international.

“[Gallagher’s] contract expires in June 2025 and there wouldn’t be a rush on Chelsea’s side to talk about a possible contract renewal,” he wrote for Tribal Football.

“However, the Blues want to start discussions anyway, having already had to resist pressure from other clubs this summer.

“Conor – as is well known – attracted the attention of many Premier League teams and continues to do so.

“For this reason, let’s keep an eye on Tottenham, already in January: Spurs could make a concrete move following the possible farewell of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.”

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Hojbjerg is being chased by several big clubs including Juventus.

Postecoglou is reluctant to sell him before bringing in at least one new midfielder, however.

That is because Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr – who have started well this season – could both be at the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter with Mali and Senegal respectively.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tottenham make a ‘concrete move’ for Gallagher in January.

Previous reports suggest that Chelsea would only consider bids in excess of £40m for the 23-year-old, but Galetti notes there is sustained ‘pressure’ on the Blues to sell him.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince Mauricio Pochettino into selling Gallagher if they do part ways with Hojbjerg this winter.

