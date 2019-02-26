Tottenham retain interest in summer swoop for Inter attacker

Tottenham are still reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan’s Croatian winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

According to Tuttosport (as translated by Sportwitness), Mauricio Pochettino is not ready to give up on a player he first targeted in the January window.

Perisic has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past 18 months, while Arsenal chief Unai Emery has also shown an interest in the 30-year-old.

Spurs have failed to sign a single player in the last two windows, but Pochettino is expected to be handed funds come the end of the season to improve his squad.

Perisic has not hit the heights he did with Inter last season but would still fetch a fee in the region £35million.

The winger is not the only wideman interesting Pochettino, however, with PSV duo Steven Bergwijn and Hirving Lozano also targets.

