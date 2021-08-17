Tottenham reverse transfer decision after Nuno call before inspired display

Tottenham Hotspur have backtracked on what seemed to be a likely transfer decision just a couple of weeks ago, according to reports.

It has been a busy summer for new managing director Fabio Paratici. He has overseen the signings of Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil. But he still has plenty on the agenda, with the club reportedly keen on signing an additional defender – not to mention their continuing efforts to keep Harry Kane.

With another new defender on the way, there was speculation earlier this month that they would loan out Japhet Tanganga. They reportedly accepted a proposal from Galatasaray for the Hackney-born stopper.

But as the season started, Tanganga was not in Turkey. Instead, he was a starter at right-back in their opening fixture against Manchester City.

Tanganga put in a man of the match performance as Tottenham claimed a 1-0 win over the champions. It seems to have made the club reconsider their plans.

According to Football Insider, Spurs will now be planning for a season in which Tanganga will be playing for them. In fact, it is claimed that coach Nuno Espirito Santo made the decision even before the City game.

Tanganga’s subsequent performance will have only convinced Nuno further that keeping him as an important first-team player will be a good decision.

With doubts about the futures of other right-backs Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier, Tanganga could carve out a future for himself in that role. He originally emerged as a centre-back, but has proven he can provide cover in either position.

Therefore, Nuno sees his value and will keep him in the Tottenham ranks.

What that means for their incoming transfer plans remains to be seen. They have been in the market for another defender who can play at either right-back or centre-back. For example, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nikola Milenkovic have been under consideration.

But they have now realised that Tanganga can also do such a job, they must decide whether they still need to spend or not.

Paratici making Milenkovic move

An indication that they are still aiming for a signing came on Monday, when it was claimed that Paratici was ready to ramp up their pursuit of Milenkovic.

The Fiorentina defender is in the final year of his contract and could well be on the move this summer. He was recently close to joining West Ham, but the move collapsed.

Their London rivals Tottenham could still benefit, though, as Paratici is ready to press ahead.

