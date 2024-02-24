Leeds will have to pay big if they're to sign Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon outright

The alarming new fee Tottenham have been tipped to command for Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon may lead to a stalemate, according to reports.

Rodon, 26, has been a revelation at Elland Road this season. The Welshman has formed fine pairings with many a Leeds centre-back and his latest partnership with Ethan Ampadu has worked wonders for manager Daniel Farke.

The Whites boast the Championship’s meanest defence having conceded just 27 goals in 34 matches.

The rearguard was unquestionably the biggest issue that plagued Leeds during their three-year stint back in the Premier League. As such, it comes as little surprise to learn Leeds are interested in signing Rodon outright once his loan concludes.

Whether they do so may hinge on which division they’re playing in next season. Failure to secure promotion back to the top flight will temper the club’s ambition in the market.

Nonetheless, Rodon doesn’t appear to have a future back at Tottenham who have signed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the last two windows.

What’s more, Rodon’s Spurs contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning the onus is on Tottenham to find a buyer this summer.

Fees in the £10m-£15m range have been touted as being required to unlock a Rodon coup. However,. according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, Spurs could play hardball with Leeds.

Speaking on Football London’s Tottenham YouTube channel, Gold suggested Spurs could actually hold out for the elevated figure of £20m.

READ MORE: 10 remarkable stats that show just how good Daniel Farke’s Leeds United have been in 2024

Tottenham stance risks transfer collapse

“I think Joe Rodon’s going to go for a fair whack of money,” said Gold. “I think this is exactly what Spurs want from these kind of loan deals.

“Especially with Leeds having no option on the deal, Rodon could be up there. You know, he could be like £15m upwards.

“Maybe even if he is incredible and gets them [promoted], you could be looking at £20m. Spurs could end up making a profit on him.”

£20m would represent a significant outlay for a player who has shone in the Championship, though never stood out in limited action in the Premier League.

Furthermore, it’d also be a hefty price to pay given the player’s contract status. Spurs aren’t in a particularly strong position to demand top dollar given Rodon will be entering the final year of his deal in the summer.

Nonetheless, Leeds’ loan deal doesn’t contain an option to buy and as such, they’re at Tottenham’s mercy if they do push for an outright capture.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to upset manager and player with expected transfer now likely to fall through