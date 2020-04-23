Tottenham to rival Atletico for Leipzig star seen as Serge Aurier successor

Tottenham are reportedly ready to rival Atletico Madrid and an un-named Italian side to sign RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele this summer.

French publication L’Équipe, via Get French Football News, claims that all three teams have been in contact with the Bundesliga outfit to bring in the right-sided defender, who can also play as a centre-back.

The 22-year-old put in some outstanding displays to guide Leipzig to the Champions League quarter-finals, impressing in both games against Spurs in the round of 16.

And with Jose Mourinho actively looking to bring in two new full-backs this season, it is no great surprise that Tottenham could make a move for France Under-21 star Mukiele.

Serge Aurier is the club’s current first-choice right-back but his performances since his arrival from PSG have been wildly inconsistent and there is a good chance Spurs will look to move on from the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international.

However, Tottenham will face major competition for Mukiele, with Atletico looking to add the player as competition for former Spurs star Kieran Trippier.

Sky Germany also reported earlier this week that PSG had been in contact over a potential move, along with a side from Serie A, for a player who is being tipped to become one of the best right-backs in Europe.

Tottenham, meanwhile, continue to be linked with a move for Norwich right-back Max Aarons, who would likely be a more costly option.

One former pundit believes that the Canaries ace would be a perfect fit for Jose Mourinho’s men, with Darren Bent claiming that a move for the 20-year-old to north London ‘sounds right’ to him.

Meanwhile, Kevin Phillips has tipped Tottenham to sign £50million-rated Wolves striker Raul Jimenez if or when Harry Kane leaves the club.

The former Sunderland and England striker, speaking exclusively to Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs, claimed that the 28-year-old would fit in well with the current personnel in north London and would match the profile of forward wanted by Jose Mourinho. Read more…