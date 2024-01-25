Tottenham to rival Man Utd, Aston Villa for 11-goal striker as Postecoglou eyes former Conte target

Tottenham still haven’t properly replaced Harry Kane after losing him to Bayern Munich and Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new striker.

Spurs currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table – three points behind the top four – and a new prolific front man would definitely improve them.

Richarlison has had an upturn of form recently, netting six goals in his last six league games, but Postecoglou still wants to bring in competition.

Several exciting names have been linked with the North Londoners in recent weeks, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez among those targeted.

Zirkzee has caught the attention of several clubs after flourishing in Serie A this season. He has scored seven goals so far and still has plenty of room for improvement at the age of 23.

Gimenez, on the other hand, is one of the most in form strikers in Europe at the moment, bagging 21 goals in 25 games in all competitions so far this term.

If the Feyenoord star could continue that form for Tottenham in the Premier League, he could turn them into title contenders.

Jonathan David is ‘another name to watch’ for Tottenham

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Zirzkee and Gimenez are liked by Tottenham, but another name could still be added to Postecoglou’s shortlist ahead of the summer.

Lille star Jonathan David was a player liked by Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici during their time at the club and Jacobs suggests Spurs may reignite their interest.

“Zirkzee is an interesting one as we talk about the summer, there are two left-field names if we can call them that, one is Zirkzee and one is Santi Gimenez,” he said.

“Zirkzee is one to watch, Gimenez is one to watch and Jonathan David is a third name to throw into the mix because he was looked at under Paratici and Conte.

“David could once again be targeted under the new recruitment team and Ange Postecoglou.”

Tottenham were first linked with a move for David in 2021 and he has only improved since then.

The 24-year-old Canada international netted 24 goals in Ligue 1 last season and has started well again this term, scoring 11 in all competitions so far.

David’s pace and power would make him a good fit for Postecoglou’s system, so he is definitely a player for Spurs fans to keep an eye on.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are also admirers of David, however, so Tottenham will face competition for his signature.