Tottenham to rival West Ham for classy Nottingham Forest star as financial woes force Nuno into sale

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

The 24-year-old made the switch from Wolves to the City Ground for £35m (including add-ons) – which at the time was a club-record fee for the Tricky Trees.

Gibbs-White is now arguably Nottingham Forest’s best player. He’s made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and making five assists in the process.

With Nottingham Forest’s Premier League status in doubt after their four-point deduction, several clubs are ready to swoop in for Gibbs-White’s signature.

It has also been reported by various outlets that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could face another points deduction next season if they don’t sell several players this summer. Therefore, an exit for Gibbs-White could be on the cards.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle have registered an interest in signing the dynamic player to provide competition for their other attacking players.

However, it now seems that Tottenham and West Ham are set to join the race.

Tottenham to bring in competition for James Maddison

According to talkSPORT, Spurs and the Hammers are poised to capitalise on Nottingham Forest’s financial woes by making a move for Gibbs-White this summer.

The former England under-21 international is described as Forest’s ‘most sellable asset’ and a number of clubs from England and around Europe are keeping tabs on him.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new attacking midfielder one of his priorities for the summer window as he wants more competition for James Maddison.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Postecoglou’s top target for the position.

Gallagher has been informed by the Chelsea board that if he does not reduce his wage demands and sign a new contract, he will be sold in the summer.

Therefore, Spurs could end up getting their top target, leaving West Ham as favourites to snap up Gibbs-White.

West Ham want Morgan Gibbs-White to replace Lucas Paqueta

TalkSPORT claim that Hammers boss David Moyes has identified Gibbs-White as the ideal replacement star player Lucas Paqueta, who looks set to leave the London Stadium this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Paqueta came close to joining the Cityzens last summer only for the move to collapse due to investigations into alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

Man City have been tipped to come back in for the Brazil international this summer, so his sale could give West Ham the funds they need to sign Gibbs-White.

The Nottingham Forest star is reportedly valued at around £50m, while Paqueta looks set to leave for a fee in the region of £80m.

