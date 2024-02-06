Tottenham rock Liverpool as stunning report claims £60m winger bid will be accepted

A remarkable report has claimed Tottenham have offered £60m for a winger Liverpool have considered signing as their Mohamed Salah replacement.

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth £150m for their Egyptian winger last summer. The Reds were in no mood to sell for any price, though Jurgen Klopp’s exit bombshell has sparked fears of a player exodus.

Virgil van Dijk set the ball rolling when refusing to commit his future to the club. He – along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah – will all enter the final year of their respective deals in the summer.

Saudi sides are expected to bid again for Salah at season’s end. However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, priority on signing Salah will be given to Al-Hilal who are the runaway leaders in the SPL at present.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal share the same ownership – the Public Investment Fund – so it makes sense they won’t get in each other’s way.

Whether Liverpool owners FSG will elect to cash in is a topic of much debate at present. Salah will turn 32 in June and if he doesn’t plan to pen fresh terms, a lucrative sale would make sense.

In that event, Liverpool would be in the market for a new left-footed winger. Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo have both been linked.

However, recent reports from Spain put Barcelona’s Raphinha front and centre. The Brazil international is proven in the Premier League having starred for Leeds United between 2020-22.

But according to a new update from Sport, the Reds could be beaten to the punch by Tottenham.

Spurs bid worth £60m on the table?

It’s remarkably claimed Tottenham have already put a bid worth €70m (£60m) on the table for the 27-year-old.

What’s more, Sport strongly suggest Barcelona would be willing to cash in come the summer. Doing so would solve many a financial problem for the club and also enable them to sign loanees Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix outright.

Ange Postecoglou’s go-to man on the right wing is Dejan Kulusevski. However, if Spurs are to compete on both the domestic and European fronts next season, they will need excellent strength in depth and stiff competition for places.

Postecoglou can also call upon Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Timo Werner for the wide berths. However, Werner is only a loanee and Raphinha would represent an upgrade on all three anyway.

Which ever of Son Heung-min and Richarlison doesn’t play centrally can also play on the flanks, though both generally feature on the left if selected out wide.

Nonetheless, it would be a surprise if the £60m bid claim were completely accurate. Raphinha only cost Barcelona £55m when plucked from Leeds 18 months ago and hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Catalonia.

Raphinha has returned respectable figures of 14 goals and 19 assists in 70 matches for Barcelona. However, he’s not been a guaranteed starter this term amid the rise of 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

