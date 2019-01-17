Tottenham may miss out on the signing of a Barcelona star this month, with a Chinese Super League club ready to thwart their efforts.

Spurs have been strongly linked with a loan move for Barca forward Malcom, given the injury that will keep Harry Kane out until March, while Son Heung-Min is also away at the Asian Cup.

The 21-year-old is out of favour at the Nou Camp and has been tipped to move on this month in the search for regular time.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have been debating whether he needed cover for Kane and Son, with Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura being tipped to take the central striking role, but interest from China in Malcom may force his hand.

Sport reports that Guangzhou Evergrande have offered €50million for the Brazilian, who has made just five LaLiga appearances for Barca since his big-money move from Bordeaux over the summer.

Despite the huge financial incentives on offer in China, Spurs are still thought to be the frontrunners for the playmaker – who could complete a temporary switch to north London over the coming days.

