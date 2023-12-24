Tottenham rocked as Aston Villa launch hijack of January transfer, with £17m bid ‘likely to be accepted’

A winger Tottenham were preparing an official bid for is now in the sights of Aston Villa, and a report claims a £17m bid will get the green light.

Spurs are understood to be on the hunt for signings at centre-half and on the wing next month. The centre-back pursuit stems from a lack of depth in the position. Micky van de Ven is on the road to recovery after suffering a hamstring injury, though Cristian Romero suffered his own hamstring scare last time out against Everton.

Eric Dier is the only other recognised centre-half Ange Postecoglou can select. However, the 29-year-old is unfancied by the Australian and is out of contract at season’s end.

If able to sign a suitable replacement, Spurs will look to cash in on Dier in January.

Elsewhere, a wide forward is wanted amid a spate of injuries in the position. Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are both long-term absentees.

Adding to the need to make a January splash is the fact Son Heung-min will soon embark on international duty with South Korea for the Asian Cup. That tournament is due to take place between January 12 to February 10.

Among the players Tottenham have cast their eye over is Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old – formerly of Chelsea – has grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities in Turin.

Juventus are reportedly willing to sanction a sale next month and per Italian outlet TV Play, Spurs plan to submit an ‘official bid’ for the left-footer.

Iling-Junior would represent short-term cover, though given his age, would also be a signing for the future as much as the present.

However, according to Football Insider, Aston Villa could crash Tottenham’s party.

Aston Villa contact Juventus

Firstly, FI label Iling-Junior a ‘top target’ for Spurs before declaring Villa to have registered their interest in the player.

Unai Emery’s side are understood to have made contact with Juventus and have asked for information regarding what it’ll take to spring a transfer next month.

To that end, it’s stated a bid of £17m (€20m) is ‘likely to be accepted’. Furthermore, it’s claimed Iling-Junior ‘is keen on a move next year’ and as such, agreeing personal terms might not be an issue.

A January bidding war between the two high-flying Premier League sides could now await.

