Tottenham rocked as La Liga gem urges Man City to sign him, with Postecoglou facing brutal snub

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on the signing of exciting La Liga forward Savio, as the Girona ace has told Manchester City to win the race for him.

Savio, who is also known as Savinho, is a 19-year-old attacker who can operate as a winger on either flank, or down the middle as an attacking midfielder. After starting his career at Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, Savio moved to Europe in July 2022 by joining French side Troyes.

The starlet went on to have a loan spell at PSV in the Netherlands, though that move did not work out as he only played eight times in the 2022-23 campaign and did not manage a goal.

Savio has since ended up at La Liga side Girona, where he is on loan for the current season. And he is managing to shine this time around, as he has already registered two goals and four assists in nine appearances. That includes a goal and an assist as Girona beat Mallorca 5-3 in La Liga on September 23.

On October 1, it emerged that Tottenham are battling Real Madrid to sign Savio once he returns to Troyes in summer 2024. Postecoglou seemingly views Savio as a great addition to his squad, as the Brazil U20 international could one day become Son Heung-min’s successor in attack.

However, Spurs and Madrid will not find it easy to snare Savio. That is because both Troyes and Girona are owned by City Football Group, which means Pep Guardiola’s City could end up landing him first.

During an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Savio was asked about his career so far and him being part of the City Football Group. He went on to make a huge hint that he wants to play for the Citizens one day.

“The City Group is a very good project,” he said. “I was at PSV, now in Girona. At PSV I didn’t play as much, but I learned a lot. I have to thank PSV for opening the doors to me, because the things I learned there have helped me be well at Girona today.

Tottenham target lauds City Football Group project

“The City Group’s project is first class, and I think that if I do well, Manchester City will want me.”

Last month, Savio also conducted an interview with Diario Sport, during which he revealed how Spurs’ local rivals Arsenal, as well as Red Bull Bragantino, wanted to sign him before the City Football Group won the race.

That interview also saw Savio admit he could ‘one day reach Manchester City’.

As the player has admitted, he will have to perform very well indeed to earn a switch to the Etihad. The standards under Guardiola are so high that only the most talented young players in the world get an opportunity in his first-team squad.

But if Savio continues his great form, then he could well emerge as a prime target for City chiefs. And at just 19 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop into a top-class forward.

