Tottenham rumours dissipate as Leeds favourite signs long-term deal

Patrick Bamford has ended speculation over his future by committing to a new deal that keeps him at Leeds United until summer 2026.

The Leeds striker has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, whose own future continues to dominate column inches.

Indeed, Spurs continue to look for a new star up front, but boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants a signing regardless of Kane’s future. Indeed, Nuno will be happy to either replace Kane with a new player, or find a partner the England captain. So far, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has proved among the top transfer targets.

Spurs have reportedly trumped Atletico Madrid’s €50million bid for the Serbia international.

However, The Telegraph now reports that Fiorentina want their star man to stay in Italy and sign a new contract.

As such, Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has turned his attention to Bamford at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old’s contract previously ran until the summer of 2022. But David Ornstein of The Athletic recently revealed that he has signed a one-year extension until 2023.

Leeds though have been quick to kill the rumours Bamford could be lured to London after announcing his new deal.

In a statement on the club’s website, Leeds stated: “The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a new five-year-deal, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.”

Bamford joined the club in July 2018 from Middlesbrough and has netted 43 goals in 111 matches.

His finest season for Leeds though came last season when he hit 17 goals to propel him close to the England squad.

That form also saw him mentioned as a potential target for Liverpool.

However, those rumours can now be put to bed thanks to Bamford’s commitment.

Bamford joins teammates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier in pledging his future to United this summer.

Bamford names player he most enjoys playing alongside

Bamford will be hoping for another big season at Leeds after his 17-goal haul last time out.

He impressed as their No 9 and admits he thrives when playing alongside Rodrigo Moreno.

“I’m happy for Rodrigo. Technically he is so good and his vision is so good,” Bamford told the official Leeds United podcast.

“It’s a shame that I never really got to play with him consistently.

“He got Covid, then he got injured, then he got another injury and it took him a while to get into the team. But that pass and vision just showed [his quality].

“He played another one as well where I probably should have squared it by I shot from the tightest angle.

“I love playing with him because he likes dropping short to get the ball.

“I want to play with the best players and he’s obviously a Spanish international!”

READ MORE: Bielsa praises Benitez; details process for returning star with unbuyable qualities