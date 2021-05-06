Tottenham are reportedly expected to save approximately £9million in compensation payments to Jose Mourinho after he accepted to take the role as Roma head coach from next season.

The Portuguese agreed a severance package worth around £20m when he was shown the door by Spurs last month. That figure included the 58-year-old receiving his circa £15m-a-year salary in full until his Tottenham contract was due to expire in the summer of 2022.

But ESPN have been told that an agreement came in the form of Spurs guaranteeing his wage until that date rather than one lump sum payment. That meant if he took another job then Daniel Levy and co would need to top up his earnings – if they fell short of that amount.

Mourinho is expected to earn £8.8m at Roma before tax, while Tottenham will continue paying their former manager until he begins his new job this summer.

The former Chelsea chief is also expected to benefit from a new tax break in Italy. It offers a 50% reduction for top sports stars, but will only be applied if Mourinho stays in the country for two years.

May 6 Transfer Chatter: Chelsea to raid PSG, Arsenal to offload trio and tug of war for Man Utd defender It's Thursday Transfer Chatter with Jordan Simpson

Mourinho will be embarking on his second spell of management in Serie A. He was in charge of Inter from 2008 to 2010, where he won two Serie A titles. He also claimed a Coppa Italia success and a memorable Champions League title.

That is a far cry from his spell at Tottenham, where he failed to win a trophy. He also had a win percentage of just 51.16, which is the lowest of all his jobs apart from U.D. Leiria early in his career.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Sessegnon picks next Tottenham boss

Meanwhile, Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has named a Premier League boss as the man he would ‘love’ to take the reins in north London.

Fulham chief Scott Parker has emerged as a contender to take over at Spurs this summer and Sessegnon would be delighted if that happened. The Cottagers are nine points from safety with four league games remaining. To that end, it looks increasingly unlikely they’re going to stay up.

Despite imminent relegation, Parker has earned plenty of plaudits for the way his side have played.

But ultimately a lack of goals has cost Fulham dearly, as they look set for an immediate Championship return.

But Sessegnon, who is currently on loan at Hoffenheim, believes Parker would be an excellent choice to replace Jose Mourinho.

Sessegnon was out of the picture under Mourinho, but wants his first-team place back after impressing in Germany.

The 20-year-old worked with Parker at Fulham before he joined Spurs in 2019 and wants the opportunity again.

“That would be very good!” Sessegnon told talkSPORT.

“Everyone knows the relationship I have with Scott. He’s a top guy, top man and a top coach. He’s just an all-round great guy.

“I played with him in his last season I think in professional football and my first. He’s someone that has obviously always believed in me as well.”

READ MORE: Bale gets Bielsa praise as Leeds boss marvels at Harry Kane progress