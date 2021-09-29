Tottenham tread old transfer ground for area with unclear hierarchy

Tottenham Hotspur are still scouting Sam Johnstone despite already adding to their goalkeeping ranks this year, according to a report.

Spurs signed Pierluigi Gollini on loan from Atalanta to provide more competition for Hugo Lloris this summer. They will have the option to buy the Italian at the end of the season as a result. But their overall plans remain unclear.

According to Football Insider, Spurs still want to sign West Bromwich Albion and England goalkeeper Johnstone. He was linked with them over the summer before they opted for Gollini instead.

Ultimately, Johnstone remained at the Hawthorns, although his contract runs out at the end of the season. His task now is to help the Baggies win promotion back to the Premier League before deciding his own future.

There is a very real prospect that Johnstone could walk away as a free agent next summer. In that event, he may be a shrewd signing for Tottenham.

Football Insider report that they sent scouts to watch him playing for West Brom against Preston North End earlier this month. The Championship match finished as a 1-1 draw. It was Johnstone’s ninth league appearance of the season; he has conceded six goals and kept four clean sheets in them.

Spurs are continuing to monitor him before putting together a dossier. Much will depend on the futures of club captain Lloris and new boy Gollini.

Nuno Espirito Santo's job is under threat Nuno Espirito Santo's job at Spurs is reportedly under threat after six Premier League games.

Lloris is out of contract at the end of the season, by which time he will be 35 years old. Tottenham are consequently looking for his long-term successor.

Gollini may be their man if they decide it is worth activating their option to buy him. Alternatively, they may pass up that option and sign Johnstone.

The 28-year-old impressed in what was his first Premier League season as a number one last term, despite Albion’s relegation. He may deserve another chance at top-flight football, which in turn may boost his chances of making future England squads, given that Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale all represent Prem clubs.

West Brom wanted £15m for Johnstone this summer, when West Ham were also keen, but they could lose him for nothing in the new year.

Lloris could get new contract

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tottenham may give Lloris a new contract.

Journalist Ekrem Konur claimed that Spurs want to hand the veteran stopper a new contract, going on to add that a deal with the France star is very close to actually being agreed.

The north London club view the 34-year-old as a hugely important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad. To that end, they want Lloris around for another two years while the Portuguese manager shapes a new side in north London.

It appears that Lloris could enter his 11th season as a Tottenham player in 2022-23 and beyond.

He has racked up 379 appearances for Spurs since his move from Lyon in 2012. This season, he has kept three clean sheets and conceded nine goals from six Premier League matches.

The Frenchman remains number one for Nuno, so it seems it will either be Johnstone or Gollini to support and subsequently take over from him in the future.

READ MORE: Tottenham taking risk as plan set out for sale of Nuno regular in 2022