Tottenham scouts give nod to sign £18m Bundesliga midfielder

Tottenham scouts have reportedly urged the club to step up their efforts to sign highly-rated Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

Sky Sports reports that Spurs scouts have been watching Grillitsch play at club and international level this season and that they have provided positive feedback on the player.

The 23-year-old Austria star is also reported to have a release clause in his contract, which has more than two-and-a-half years left to run, of just over £18million.

It sis stated that Grillitsch is one of a number of names on Tottenham’s list to replace China bound Mousa Dembele, who appears certain to join Beijing Sinobo Guoan this month.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria is also said to be a target, with Spurs’ chief scout Steve Hitchen tracking the 22-year-old after Mauricio Pochettino revealed his interest in the 22-year-old.

Tottenham have been searching for Dembele’s long-term successor since it emerged that Dembele would move on and have missed out on the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Matteo Guendouzi.

Other names linked with a switch to north London include Tanguy N’Dombele, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Donny van de Beek, Sander Berge and Morgan Sanson.

