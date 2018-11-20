Tottenham scouts have reportedly found the man they believe would be a perfect addition to their midfield in the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the lookout for new midfield talent, as doubts continue over the long-term futures of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama in north London.

And Bleacher Report claims that club scouts have urged the Spurs hierarchy to act fast to sign £15m-rated Genk midfielder Sander Berge before more clubs take notice of his talents.

Back on deadline day in August, Dagsbladet stated that the 20-year-old was nearing a move to England, with Spurs said to have had ‘concrete interest’ in his signature, but no deal was forthcoming.

The report goes on to add that London rivals Fulham are also keen on the player, hence the reason to act fast to land the imposing 6ft 4in anchor man.

Despite his size and obvious physical attributes, Berge is also said to have good technical ability and a turn of pace and has been tipped to make a mark on the Premier League.

Spurs have a history of signing Norwegian talent in the past, with Erik Thorstvedt, Steffen Iversen and Oyvind Leonhardsen all pulling on the famous shirt over the past 30 years.

