Tottenham scouts watch €25m Serie A defensive target
Tottenham Hotspur sent scouts to watch Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen in their derby win over Genoa at the weekend, according to reports in Italy.
Andersen has proven to be a shrewd purchase for Sampdoria, who bought him for just €1.4m in summer 2017. Thanks to his regular good form, the centre-back is likely to earn the Blucerchiati a massive profit when he is sold on.
And it looks like his next destination could be in the Premier League. According to a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport, Spurs scouts observed his performance in Sunday’s Derby Della Lanterna, in which he played the full game as Samp kept a clean sheet.
Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Andersen, with Inter Milan also competing for the 22-year-old Danish international. The San Siro club have history dealing with Sampdoria – indeed, Samp originally signed Andersen as a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who they had just sold on to Inter.
Andersen has only missed one game all season for Sampdoria, who are pushing for a place in next season’s Europa League. Spurs believe he could fill the void left by Toby Alderweireld if the Belgian centre-back leaves this summer.
Reports last week indicated that Manchester United are ready to activate Alderweireld’s £25m release clause.
