Tottenham will deny Jose Mourinho his first transfer request as Roma boss, with a Spurs duo also intent on snubbing their former manager.

Tottenham remain on the hunt for a new manager after Mourinho was controversially sacked one week prior to their EFL Cup final. Ryan Mason was installed on a temporary basis, but a more seasoned figure is expected to take the reins.

Mourinho wasted little time in lining up his next job, accepting the managerial position with Italian side Roma.

The beaten Europa League semi-finalists are set to be without European football next season, though that has not stopped Mourinho from lodging early transfer proposals with the Roma board.

According to the Sun, Mourinho’s first port of call will be to order the signings of Tottenham pair Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier.

Danish midfielder Hojbjerg, 25, has been a rare bright spark for Spurs this season. Bought for the bargain fee of £15m last summer, Hojbjerg has added steel and control to the club’s midfield.

Dier, meanwhile, has been with Tottenham since 2014 and became a mainstay of Mourinho’s central defensive selections.

The pair are atop Mourinho’s early wishlist, per the report. Though both Tottenham and the players themselves have no intention of leaving.

The Sun cite a club insider who states: “There is no way we would sell either of these players.

“Of course, the new manager would have the final say. But you cannot see who whoever comes in wanting to let them go either.

“Both are incredibly important members of the team and you cannot see that changing.”

Another setback in Mourinho’s plans is the players’ reported reluctance to link back up with their former manager.

Hojbjerg is reportedly ‘keen’ to remain in the Premier League with the club he’s been with for just 12 months.

Dier is described as being ‘settled’ in North London. Furthermore, he is said to feel slightly aggrieved at the way in which he was dropped from the starting eleven and treated by Mourinho in the weeks leading up to his dismissal.

Tottenham facing Prem competition for Vinicius replacement

Meanwhile, Tottenham have added Besiktas striker Cyle Larin to their list of attacking targets, but face competition from a London rival, according to reports.

There are genuine fears that Harry Kane might want to leave Tottenham this summer. In addition, the future of Carlos Vinicius after his loan from Benfica remains unclear. Therefore, they could need to sign additional attacking options to help their next manager get off to a strong start.

One of the options they could consider, according to 90min, is Larin.

Spurs see the Canadian as a potential replacement for Vinicius and admire his ability to play as a centre-forward or out wide.

However, competition is tipped to emerge from fellow Premier League rivals West Ham and Everton.

