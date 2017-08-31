Tottenham seal £23million deal for PSG defender

Serge Aurier: Could he be leaving PSG?

Tottenham have announced the signing of Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of £23million.

The 24-year-old, who has penned a five-year deal, is Tottenham’s fourth arrival of the summer, following Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga in joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

A Tottenham statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Serge Aurier from Paris St Germain.

“The right-back has signed a contract with the club until 2022 and will wear the number 24 shirt.”