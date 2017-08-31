Tottenham seal signing of Chelsea target Fernando Llorente

Tottenham ended deadline day with a flourish by completing the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who was also a target for Chelsea, has sealed a move to north London after agreeing a two-year contract.

Spurs had earlier landed £23million Ivorian defender Serge Aurier from Paris St Germain on a five-year deal.

Llorente is Mauricio Pochettino’s fifth signing of the summer following Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga to the club.

He is likely to be predominantly used as back-up to England striker Harry Kane.

Llorente told the club website: “I’m very, very happy to join Tottenham, an amazing club.

“I can only say that I have come here to help Tottenham to win titles. I am 32 but I think I can learn a lot from Harry Kane and the other players.”

Aurier’s arrival is not without controversy given the Ivorian’s recent record of misdemeanours.

Last year, the 24-year-old was handed a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris.

The conviction made obtaining a work permit this week more complicated and prevented him from entering the United Kingdom in November, when PSG played Arsenal in the Champions League.

Aurier was also suspended by PSG in March last year after he directed homophobic language towards his manager Laurent Blanc during an online question and answer session.

He admitted on Thursday he was looking forward to a “fresh start” in England.

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said.

“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.

“The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”