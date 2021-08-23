Tottenham prepping second offer for Arsenal target after ‘big proposal’ fails

Tottenham are prepared to double down in their efforts to land an Arsenal-linked attacker after a ‘big’ swap proposal failed, according to a report.

Tottenham have made a perfect start to the new campaign despite the ongoing uncertainty over Harry Kane. The Spurs and England captain remains a target for Man City who are seeking a long-term replacement for club icon Sergio Aguero.

Whether Kane will remain in North London when the window slams shut, only time will tell. But Nuno Espirito Santo has already shown he can get a tune from his current crop of players in Kane’s absence.

Aside from the Kane saga, Tottenham remain an active player in the window. Sport Witness (citing French outfit Le10 Sport) reveal Spurs reportedly made a ‘big proposal’ to land Lyon playmaker, Houssem Aouar.

The 23-year-old had been frequently linked with local rivals Arsenal. However, their acquisition of Martin Odegaard has diminished their interest and left the pathway clear for Tottenham to strike.

Tottenham reportedly offered wantaway midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ‘and money’ for Aouar. The proposal was apparently rejected with Lyon manager Peter Bosz not interested in Ndombele.

Ndombele – Spurs’ club-record signing in 2019 – has reportedly asked to leave the club this summer. A series of exciting swap deals with Juventus and Bayern Munich were touted, though neither came to fruition.

Lyon too, it seems, won’t be Ndombele’s next destination. Nonetheless, Tottenham will persist in their pursuit of Aouar.

Sport Witness go on to claim they are ‘considering making another offer for Aouar’. A cash-only offer is speculated this time.

Aouar was previously expected to generate Lyon a significant windfall of around €60m. However, it’s acknowledged his value has dipped over the last year, bringing him well within reach of Tottenham’s financial means.

Tottenham target passes medical

Meanwhile, Tottenham are close to signing Pape Matar Sarr after the Metz midfielder passed a medical over the weekend, according to reports.

According to RMC Sport, talks were ongoing on Friday between Tottenham, Metz and Sarr over the player’s transfer. Sky Sports then claimed that Spurs were close to a deal to sign Sarr after beating off bids from four other clubs.

Spurs though look to have the deal nailed down. That will then see the 18-year-old loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

Football Insider now claim that the youngster has ‘completed a medical in France over the weekend and has agreed the terms of a six-year contract’.

That comes after Spurs ‘had a bid worth more than £10m, including add-ons accepted by Metz’ for Sarr. Metz want the midfielder back for this season though and Spurs will sanction that request.

