Tottenham second string ease past Newport in FA Cup replay

Toby Alderweireld made his comeback from injury as Tottenham eased into the FA fifth round with a 2-0 win over Newport.

The League Two minnows had been more than a match for Spurs on their own patch in the original fourth-round clash, but they couldn’t match a second string Spurs side at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino made 10 changes to his side and in came Alderweireld for his first start since November 1 after missing the last three months with a hamstring injury.

Erik Lamela grabbed his first goal for 16 months just past the half-hour mark, but the hosts were already ahead thanks to Moussa Sissoko’s cross which hit Dan Butler (26) to produce an own goal.