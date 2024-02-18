Tottenham seething as Chelsea line up mind-blowing bid for ‘unhappy’ Harry Kane

Chelsea are considering a shock summer move for former Tottenham man Harry Kane

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock summer approach for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane in a move that would leave Tottenham fans furious.

The England striker signed for the German giants for £100m last summer and has scored an outstanding 28 goals in 29 games so far.

However, some recent costly defeats have left Bayern Munich facing a potentially trophyless season; an unimaginable situation for the 11-time defending Bundesliga champions.

Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea are hearing ‘whispers’ that Kane is ‘not entirely happy in Germany’ and could be ‘tempted into a Premier League return.’

Kane is only months into his Bayern career but the Blues would be ‘very keen on what would be a sensational swoop for the former Tottenham man.’

It’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding a quality number nine to his squad. Chelsea’s top target is Victor Osimhen.

Although, with Paris Saint-Germain also looking to bring in the Napoli superstar, the Blues could miss out on the £111m striker.

Kane still has a good relationship with Pochettino after their time together at Tottenham which could potentially help lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ‘willing’ to splash out £100m on Harry Kane

Football Insider state that Chelsea would be’ willing’ to match the fee Bayern paid for Kane, which, including add-ons, amounts to £100m.

Kane’s fantastic finishing ability and experience could be exactly what Chelsea need to challenge at the top of the Premier League again.

He scored a stunning 30 league goals for Tottenham last season and as mentioned, has showed no signs of slowing down in Germany.

Chelsea’s current first-choice striker Nicolas Jackson has shown signs of promise but has only scored seven goals so far this term.

Fellow forward Christopher Nkunku has netted only twice in seven Premier League outings.

In Chelsea’s recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City, they showed real quality on the counter attack but likely would have scored more if they had Kane in the team.

Bayern would no doubt be reluctant to allow the England captain to leave so soon after signing him, but he could try and force his way out if the rumours that he is unhappy in Germany are true.

If that is the case, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea test the German club’s resolve with a big bid for Kane in the summer, as the report suggests.

