Tottenham ready to sell Eric Dier to Bayern Munich for bargain fee; ‘agent’ Harry Kane helps lure Spurs man to Germany

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Eric Dier is set to be sold to Bayern Munich once Radu Dragusin completes his move to Tottenham.

Dragusin is en route to London to complete the transfer after Spurs agreed to pay Genoa £21.5m plus £4.3m in addons for the Romania centre-back.

This comes after Bayern attempted a last-minute hijack of Tottenham’s deal for Dragusin, so they are looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements as a result.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham are set to accept an offer from the Bundesliga giants for Dier as they are keen to get the England international off the books.

Dier has played just 198 minutes of Premier League football this season and it’s clear that he isn’t in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

We understand that the transfer to Bayern could be done for under the €10m (£8.6m) mark, given the defender’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Eric Dier agrees personal terms with Bayern

TEAMtalk has been told that Dier has already agreed personal terms with Bayern, so everything points towards a transfer being completed in the very near future.

Former Spurs talisman Harry Kane has played a key role in luring Dier to Munich as he has been in constant contact with his former teammate regarding the move.

It now seems that the England duo are set for a reunion at Bayern, with the German giants pushing to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title this season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently four points behind league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with a game in hand on their rivals.

Tuchel will hope that Dier can help his team bridge that gap in the second half of the campaign.

Dier signed for Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon back in 2014. He has made 364 appearances in total for the North London club, scoring 13 goals in the process.

