Tottenham set for Zaha battle as interest mounts in Palace star

Tottenham appear to have competition for Wilfried Zaha this summer, with Bundesliga money-bags club Red Bull Leipzig reportedly keen on the Crystal Palace star.

Spurs attempted to sign the winger last summer but failed with a £14million offer, and explored the possibility of rekindling that interest in January too.

They are expected to try again this summer, although The Mirror report Leipzig could represent serious opposition to those plans.

The German side have been the surprise package in the Bundesliga this season, and look set to be able to offer new recruits Champions League football next season.

They also enjoy strong financial backing from their energy-drink sponsors, and have already shown they are capable of plundering highly-coveted talent from English clubs after winning the race to sign Oliver Burke from Nottingham Forest last summer.