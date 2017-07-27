Tottenham set sights on Benfica’s £18m-rated lucky charm
Tottenham are targeting Serbian midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa as their first signing of the summer, having failed with a bid for Sporting’s Adrien Silva.
The defensive midfielder is a perennial winner, having won the league in every season since 2008/09, picking up 10 league winners medals with Partizan Belgrade, Olympiacos, and Benfica.
Tottenham were initially after Sporting’s Silva, but they had an £18m bid knocked back, and have turned their attention to Fejsa instead, who would reportedly command a similar fee.
And Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope the Serbian can continue that run in the Premier League, and end the club’s 57-year wait for a league title.
Fejsa, 28, made 32 appearances for the Portuguese champions, and is a key member of the squad. However, with just a year remaining on his contract, Spurs may be able to convince a reluctant Benfica to cash in on the man they bought for just £4million for in 2013.
The player can also count 11 domestic cups and a Europa League final among his successes. If he can maintain his incredible record of collecting silverware in north London, then he will undoubtedly establish himself as a firm favourite with Spurs fans.