Tottenham set sights on Benfica’s £18m-rated lucky charm

Allan of Napoli competes for the ball with of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Benfica at Stadio San Paolo on September 28, 2016 in Naples, .

Tottenham are targeting Serbian midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa as their first signing of the summer, having failed with a bid for Sporting’s Adrien Silva.

The defensive midfielder is a perennial winner, having won the league in every season since 2008/09, picking up 10 league winners medals with Partizan Belgrade, Olympiacos, and Benfica.

Tottenham were initially after Sporting’s Silva, but they had an £18m bid knocked back, and have turned their attention to Fejsa instead, who would reportedly command a similar fee.

And Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope the Serbian can continue that run in the Premier League, and end the club’s 57-year wait for a league title.

Fejsa, 28, made 32 appearances for the Portuguese champions, and is a key member of the squad. However, with just a year remaining on his contract, Spurs may be able to convince a reluctant Benfica to cash in on the man they bought for just £4million for in 2013.

The player can also count 11 domestic cups and a Europa League final among his successes. If he can maintain his incredible record of collecting silverware in north London, then he will undoubtedly establish himself as a firm favourite with Spurs fans.