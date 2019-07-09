Tottenham set to treble wages of £60m LaLiga star to force move

Tottenham are reportedly ready to treble the wages of a LaLiga star to try and force through a £60million move this summer.

Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs all summer and Diario Sevilla are reporting (as translated by HITC) that the north London club are now willing to offer him a bumper financial package.

Spurs are apparently ready to treble the 23-year-old’s wage as talk of a £60million move continues to gather pace.

A fee in that region would see Tottenham break their transfer record for the second time this summer, having splashed out an initial £55m to land Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.

At this stage it would appear that Betis will still take some convincing to sell, especially as they want nearer to £80m for the player, but Estadio Deportivo’s latest report (as translated by Sportwitness) claims that Lo Celso hopes to finalise his move to Spurs.

Lo Celso, who scored 11 goals and laid on four assists for Betis last season, is being viewed as the perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen – who continues to be linked with moves to both Real Madrid and PSG.

Having failed to sign a single player in the last two windows, it would appear that Spurs are making up for lost time this summer – having already brought in Ndombele and Jack Clarke from Leeds – while it would appear that a deal for Lo Celso is also very close to going through.

