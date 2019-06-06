Tottenham set wheels in motion for £80m sale after star’s exit comments

Tottenham will reportedly demand £80million for Christian Eriksen following the playmaker’s comments that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Denmark star’s admission that he wants to “try something new” was not exactly unexpected, with his form over the season not as consistent as in recent campaigns.

However, Eriksen faces the prospect of having to play out the final year of his contract in north London after Daniel Levy slapped a bumper price tag on his head.

Real Madrid remains his preferred destination and the 27-year-old had been hoping to engineer a cut-price £40m switch to the Bernabeu.

But Levy wants at least double that as he looks to hand funds to Mauricio Pochettino to strengthen his squad this summer.

Indeed, Spurs have recently linked with a number of attacking midfielders as a potential replacement for Eriksen – including Leicester’s James Maddison, Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso and Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!