Tottenham threatened by Prem rival and Scottish giants for striker signing

Tottenham face competition from three other British clubs for the transfer of Wigan starlet Kyle Joseph, according to reports.

Joseph has emerged as a target for Tottenham thanks to his impressive displays up front for Wigan since making his senior debut in October.

One for the future, the striker has already scored four goals in 11 League One appearances this season – including a hat-trick in December. At the age of 19, he has bright prospects ahead of him.

Joseph could quickly earn a move to a bigger club, who would offer him a different kind of platform from which to develop.

Tottenham are admirers and even made a six-figure bid in the summer transfer window. Recent reports suggested that their interest has not faded.

However, if they are to prise Joseph away, they will have to fend off competition from other suitors. According to the Mirror, Joseph is also wanted by Celtic, Rangers and Sheffield United.

A Scotland youth international despite being born in England, Joseph could head north of the border to either of the Glasgow rivals.

Alternatively, Sheffield United could add him to their squad to aid their fight against relegation. They are keen to strengthen their attack.

Tottenham seem to be the main suitor for Joseph so far, though, despite no club making a formal approach to Wigan.

The League One side are trying to extend Joseph’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. He could leave on a Bosman transfer, but Wigan would still be entitled to some compensation for their academy graduate.

Mourinho denies striker interest

Tottenham have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks as they look to build for the future.

They currently have Carlos Vinicius on loan to provide competition for Harry Kane. Jose Mourinho is happy with the player, but could need to consider a longer-term option.

Similarly, there are doubts about Gareth Bale’s long-term future after his loan spell from Real Madrid ends.

That could force Spurs to look for a new winger, like Stuttgart’s Nicolas Gonzalez – who can also play more centrally.

However, Mourinho recently denied that speculation.

“Discussions with who? Not with me,” was his response when asked about Gonzalez.

Therefore, he may have other ideas in mind about potential attacking reinforcements.

