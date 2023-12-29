Tottenham develop shock interest in Liverpool star Klopp can’t lose, as Postecoglou initiates January ‘attack’

Tottenham Hotspur have incredibly placed a Liverpool starter on their January transfer shopping list, with manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly hoping for an eventful window.

Tottenham’s squad has been badly affected by injuries this season, with the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison all having to miss matches while receiving treatment. And while Richarlison has since returned and started to get among the goals, Postecoglou now has to deal with another selection headache due to an injury suffered by centre-back Cristian Romero.

Ahead of the 4-2 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night, Postecoglou confirmed that Romero will be out for up to five weeks due to the hamstring issue he picked up in the 2-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

With Romero joining Van De Ven on the sidelines, Postecoglou was forced to select Ben Davies and Emerson Royal at centre-half against Brighton. His other options in the position include Eric Dier – a player the manager does not seem to trust – and teenager Ashley Phillips.

And Postecoglou’s squad will be further depleted in other areas when Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr head off to represent their respective countries at international tournaments in January.

These issues have seen Postecoglou demand that the Tottenham hierarchy ‘attack’ the January window by landing several new players, according to the Daily Mail.

The North London side already know which players they will target next month to try and bolster central defence, too. And surprisingly, it could see Spurs launch an approach for a Liverpool player with growing importance to Jurgen Klopp.

The report states that Spurs have put Reds star Joe Gomez on their four-man shortlist of potential centre-back signings.

Liverpool star’s U-turn sparks Tottenham pursuit

In October, it was suggested that Klopp ‘no longer trusts’ Gomez and that he is pushing for Liverpool to bring in a new, versatile defender to replace the Englishman. But Gomez has since managed to turn his situation around with some top performances while covering at either right-back or left-back.

Klopp has brought Gomez into the team whenever he wants to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into a midfield role. And while the London-born star is not quite as effective as Alexander-Arnold, he is still good at getting forward and putting crosses into the box.

Gomez has also shown his versatility by operating at left-back in recent weeks amid injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Gomez has risen up the pecking order and is now seemingly a player that Klopp cannot be without as the manager looks to win back the Premier League title from Manchester City. But Spurs could nevertheless try their luck with a daring approach for the 26-year-old, as they rate him highly.

As mentioned previously, Gomez is not the only defender Spurs are keeping tabs on. Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Radu Dragusin of Genoa are also on their radar.

Gomez could be a great signing for Spurs, as he possesses plenty of top-flight experience, having also represented England at international level. Plus, his versatility means he would be able to provide Postecoglou with cover in any position across the backline.

However, it is hard to see Liverpool letting him go midway through the season, given they are going all guns blazing for more silverware.

