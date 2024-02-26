Tottenham explode into race to sign quality eight-goal Championship winger despite Aston Villa buyback clause

Aston Villa may have a buyback clause, but Tottenham are leading the race for Hull star Jaden Philogene

Tottenham are leading the chase for in-demand Hull City sensation Jaden Philogene, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Philogene has attracted the interest of a number of clubs at home and abroad after catching the eye for promotion-chasing Hull in the Championship this season.

The former Aston Villa man has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, scoring eight goals and adding six assists in 19 games.

The skilful winger enhanced his growing reputation with a goal of the season contender in the recent win at Rotherham, netting with a brilliant Rabona effort.

Philogene joined Hull from Villa last summer in a deal worth £5million and Villa have a buy-back clause in the deal.

Tottenham have made regular checks on Philogene this season and they are keen to steal a march on their rivals for the 22-year-old.

Philogene fits the profile for the type of signing Tottenham are looking for under the exciting style of play of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs remain keen to add another winger to their ranks and strongly explored a deal to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge in January, while PSV’s Johan Bakayoko is also on their radar ahead of the summer window.

However, we can reveal their focus now is switching to the in-form Tigers man.

Hull vice-chairman confirms complex Villa buyback clause

Speaking to fans at a podcast event last September, Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler confirmed the existence of a buy-back clause of £15million in Philogene’s contract – but claimed it only applies if the club are promoted to the Premier League and would require Aston Villa to match higher bids submitted by other interested clubs.

He said: “He’s not their player, he’s a Hull City player for sure, that I can tell you for sure.

“I’ve been open from the beginning and also you need to know that if we [are] promoted Villa have agreed to a buy back but only if we [are] promoted and we’re in the Premier League.

“They still have to agree with the player and – and this is very important – they still have to match if we receive another offer [from a rival club].

“I think, when the time comes, it would be a hefty deal for Villa to get him back, but they’re our friends so I’m not saying anything that I shouldn’t be saying here.

“Anytime in Jaden’s contract, if we [are] promoted, they have the right to buy him back for a specific price, again – I’m underlining it – if there’s no other offers. “So there will be offers.”

