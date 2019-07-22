Tottenham skipper heads home as he battles tonsillitis

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

The Spurs captain sat out Sunday’s 3-2 win over Juventus in the pre-season International Champions Cup, having been suffering with illness since Friday.

The Premier League club expect Lloris to be able to resume training once the squad are back in north London.

A statement on Tottenham’s website read: “Hugo Lloris has today (Monday) returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

“Our club captain missed the 3-2 win against Juventus at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday having been suffering with illness since Friday.

“The France goalkeeper is expected to return to training with the first team squad following our pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday.”

Spurs’ victory in Singapore came following an outrageous stoppage-time strike from the halfway line by Harry Kane, which manager Mauricio Pochettino described as “unbelievable”.

The club’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele made an impression having come on his first Spurs appearance, the midfielder helping to set up a goal for Lucas Moura.

Spurs are now set to move on to China ahead of Thursday’s match against Manchester United in Shanghai, where Paulo Gazzaniga could again start in goal.

