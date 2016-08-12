Tottenham slap £20m price tag on Swansea target Chadli

Tottenham have told Swansea City to pay £20m if they want to sign Belgian international Nacer Chadli.

This is according to the Daily Mirror as speculation continued that the 27-year-old will leave White Hart Lane this summer.

Chadli has struggled for game time recently at Spurs and is thought to be open to a move away from Spurs, having joined from FC Twente in 2013.

The Mirror go on to state that German giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested as Mauricio Pochettino looks to recoup the fee of £7m that the club paid for Chadli.

Spurs are believed to be looking at reducing their squad size after splashing out £30m on midfielder Victor Wanyama from Southampton and striker Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar.

They are also linked with winger Marseille winger George-Kevin N’Koudou, with Daniel Levy reported to be unhappy with the £11m fee.

Mauricio Pochettino did discuss the dilemma he faces with his squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.

“It’s a big challenge,” Pochettino said.

“It’s true that in our training sessions always we try to push more because now we need to spend more energy than before.

“Maybe when you’re in the Europa League you can rotate the squad and the team, but now in the Champions League they all want to play, they are all excited to play.

“Maybe in the group you have to play against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Sometimes you cannot give rest to the players.”