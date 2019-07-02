Tottenham have completed the signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon on a six-year contract for a club-record fee.

The 22-year-old has signed for a deal which could eventually be worth some £65million after Spurs reportedly held off a late challenge from Manchester United to land the player.

Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais. The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the club until 2025.”

Ndombele started his professional career at Amiens in Ligue 2, before initially joining Lyon on loan during August 2017, the move becoming permanent the following summer.

The midfielder made 96 appearances in total for the Ligue 1 side and had an impressive 16 assists from central midfield last season.

Ndombele was handed his senior international debut for France during October 2018, and has so far been capped six times.

The arrival of the highly-rated star caps off a great day for Spurs in the transfer market after they also announced the arrival of winger Jack Clarke from Leeds.

