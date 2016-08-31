Tottenham snap up goalkeeper Lopez on season-long loan

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a season-long loan deal from La Liga side Espanyol.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a season-long loan from Espanyol,” Spurs wrote on Twitter.

“The 21-year-old has risen through the Espanyol ranks and made 48 apps for their first team since his full debut in 2014.”

Spurs’ established number one Hugo Lloris has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, allowing Michel Vorm a run in the side.