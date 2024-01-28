Tottenham snub reasons explained after Antonio Nusa picks Brentford over Postecoglou link up

Antonio Nusa’s main reason for snubbing Tottenham for a move to Premier League rivals Brentford has been explained following the surprising news on Sunday.

Spurs have been pursuing a move for the Club Brugge attacker for the majority of the window and it was expected that a deal would be finalised well before the winter window shuts on February 1.

Indeed, Nusa was viewed as a player for the future whose outstanding potential could be unlocked by Ange Postecoglou, given the wonders he has worked so far with the current Tottenham squad.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that the teenage winger has decided he wants to link up with Thomas Frank’s men instead.

The Bees have agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle for the 18-year-old, who will sign on the dotted line before heading back to Belgium on loan for the remainder of the season.

TEAMtalk sources have told us that the decision purely comes down to Nusa feeling that he has a much better chance of playing for Brentford than he does at Tottenham.

And that news have been backed up by Spurs insider Alasdair Gold, who took to X to give his thoughts on the player’s decision.

Sharing his update, Gold said: “Understand Antonio Nusa chose Brentford because he was guaranteed regular starts there.

“Spurs held talks but for a raw but talented teenager not starting regularly for Club Brugge yet, they couldn’t offer such guarantees for next season with their current squad.

“The player and his camp also felt that moving to one of the bigger clubs was too big a step in his development at this point. Very talented youngster though and should reach that level.”

DON’T MISS: January frenzy: When the winter window will explode and why as Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle stances revealed

Nusa faced tough fight for game time at Spurs

Nusa has scored four goals and added three assists in 28 games for Brugge this season and has made a total of 64 appearances for the club since joining from Norwegian side Stabaek in the summer of 2021.

And while his decision will have been a tough one to take for Postecoglou, Nusa would have had his work cut out trying to get on the pitch in north London.

Tottenham already have Djean Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Son Heung-min as natural wide men, while Timo Werner could also be signed permanently in the summer. Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessesgnon also remain at the club, although it’s expected they could both move on at the end of the season.

Although there are still some reports out there that Tottenham may try and hijack Brentford’s hijack, it’s now expected that Nusa will put the final touches to his move to join the Bees.

Ironically, the two clubs will go head-to-head on the field when they face off in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Paratici talks and Levy listens again as Tottenham make contact for brilliant Brazilian midfielder