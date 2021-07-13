Tottenham are sole suitors for promising defender, but first offer is flawed

Tottenham Hotspur have been unsuccessful in their first attempt to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, according to a report.

New managing director Fabio Paratici wants Tottenham to sign two defenders this summer. Incoming head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may use a back three like he often did at Wolves. Therefore, more centre-backs will be required, especially since some of their current options could leave.

Paratici’s approach will be to explore various options at the same time before settling on two. For example, he is looking at some players who already have Premier League experience – such as Jannik Vestergaard or Joachim Andersen – but also others from Serie A, where he worked for a long time with Juventus.

Of the latter category, the two main names appear to be Takehiro Tomiyasu of Bologna and Fiorentina’s Milenkovic. But while a deal seems to be getting closer for the former, things have not reached such a stage yet for the latter.

According to La Nazione, Tottenham are the only team to have made a “concrete enquiry” for the Serbia international. However, Fiorentina have deemed their approach as a “low offer”. Therefore, Spurs will have to increase their bid if they are to lure Milenkovic to north London.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

While they continue to weigh up their options, there is a chance that they come back in for Milenkovic shortly. However, it will take at least a week – or possibly two – before they present a new bid to La Viola.

Fiorentina are perhaps hoping that they do receive a new bid from Tottenham. At present, there are no other clubs ready to pay for him. With less than a year left on his contract, there is a risk that he could leave for nothing in 2022.

Eager to avoid that situation, Fiorentina may have to try to convince him to sign a new contract. But so far, he has shown little indication that he wants to extend his time at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Therefore, his current club may have to cash in.

The opportunity is there for Tottenham, but with other names on their radar too, they must weigh up the best value-for-money options.

Tottenham told not to sell centre-back

As things stand, the options currently available to Nuno at centre-back are Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon.

Each faced different fortunes under Nuno’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho. Now, there is a clean slate for them to work from – but rumours persist.

All of them face doubtful futures, but one in particular has been tipped to stay by a former Spurs player…

READ MORE: Former Tottenham man fearful of major transfer blunder if ‘top centre-back’ is sold