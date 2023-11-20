Tottenham, Southampton scouts to check out plethora of targets in Austria v Germany clash

Scouts from Tottenham and Southampton are reportedly ready to check out a number of players in Germany’s friendly clash with Austria on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League and Championship sides are both on the lookout for fresh talent in the January transfer window and are expected to take in the clash in Vienna, alongside various other clubs.

The report, which comes from Laola1, adds that Lyon and Vitesse Arnhem, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Karlsruher SC scouts will also be in attendance for the game.

Tottenham are expected to be looking at midfielders as they prepare for the loss of both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to the African Nations Cup in January.

The loss of two key men will most certainly leave Ange Postecoglou short on options in the new year, especially if the club decide to cash in on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

At least the club’s injury situation should look a little better by then, with James Maddison expected to return at the start of January.

Laola1 states that the likes of Nicolas Seiwald, Matthias Seidl and Christoph Baumgartner could all be potential targets.

Postecoglou could move for Lens star

Lens centre-back Kevin Danso could also be on their radar, with the 25-year-old having been widely tipped to move to the Premier League in the past.

Postecoglou is well known to be on the lookout for a top-quality central defender to back up the outstanding partnership of Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven.

As for Southampton, the names linked with the St Mary’s-based club are less well known.

Sturm Graz forward Manprit Sarkaria is one name mentioned, along with TSV Hartberg’s Maximilian Entrup.

Both clubs will be back in action this weekend, with Tottenham hosting Villa in the Premier League, while Southampton head to Huddersfield in the Championship.

