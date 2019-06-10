Tottenham stall on move for Trippier replacement for one reason

Tottenham are reportedly having second thoughts about making a move for a Marseille defender being tipped to replace Kieran Trippier.

A report on Sky Sports claims that Spurs ‘have concerns’ about signing right-back Hiroki Sakai, despite Trippier and Serge Aurier both being tipped to move on this summer.

Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems out of Tottenham’s price range at £40m, while Nice ace Youcef Atal has also been linked with a switch to north London.

However, it would appear that a move for Skai looks increasingly unlikely, as the club are worried about signing a player who turns 29 in April.

The report goes on to add that while the experienced Japan international fits the profile that Mauricio Pochettino wants, Spurs want players ‘preferably under the age of 23’.

Tottenham are known to be ready to upgrade both full-back positions this summer, with serious doubts also emerging over Danny Rose’s future.

