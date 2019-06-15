Manchester United have been left as sole suitors for Bruno Fernandes after Tottenham reportedly joined Manchester City and Liverpool in distancing themselves from the midfielder.

According to Pietro Balzano Prota, the director of Italian outlet Radio Rossonera, United are very close to signing the Portugal midfielder after agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon.

United are reportedly trying to tie up the finer details of the transfer, which is believed to be in the region of £71million.

Fernandes’ agent was set to jet into England for talks with Manchester United after A Bola claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were frontrunners to sign the player, who scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances last season in the Primeira Liga.

However, United were being made to wait over the potential deal after it was claimed Spurs were ready to match United’s bid. The player has also been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, but the Daily Mail claims they won’t be making a move, and have also stated Tottenham have now ended their interest in the player.

That means United are the sole suitors to land Fernandes, who impressed again in Portugal’s 1-0 Home Nations win over Holland on Sunday with his powerful shooting catching the eye.

The player, however, was given nothing away when questioned earlier this week.

“I know nothing, I will take the next few days to understand what is true,” Fernandes told Sport Mediaset.

“We know that newspapers sometimes have to make a show to move the market and sell. I’m calm, I’m at a big club. I don’t need to move, I’m not trying to leave.

“If the opportunity comes to go to a team that you can’t refuse, I’ll talk to Sporting.”

United, meanwhile, have been also tipped to sign a £165m English trio by Saturday’s newspapers.

