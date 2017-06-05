Tottenham star admits he ‘could not turn down Barcelona’

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has admitted that he could not turn down Barcelona if they came calling.

The Dane enjoyed arguably his best season in a Spurs shirt last term, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists as the north Londoners finished second in the Premier League table.

That form has led to talk of a potential switch to Spain this summer, with Barca said to have shown an interest in the 25-year-old.

Currently on international duty, Eriksen was quizzed by the Danish press about his ambitions beyond Tottenham.

He told Ekstra Bladet (translated by Sport Witness): “I still have a contract with Tottenham a few more years. There are always rumours about footballers…Barcelona are a great club and I don’t think there are many who say no to Barcelona.

“In the future I see myself at the highest level. That’s what I dream about. It can be in about two to three years. It may be at another club or it could be Tottenham if we have come all the way up.”