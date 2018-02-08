Tottenham star backed by Pochettino to rediscover his ‘real level’

Mauricio Pochettino believes Erik Lamela will quickly rediscover his best form after the forward starred in Tottenham’s FA Cup win over Newport.

Lamela, who was sidelined for more than a year with a hip injury before returning to action in November, scored his first goal since September 2016 as Spurs beat their League Two opponents 2-0 in Wednesday’s fourth-round replay.

A first-half own goal from Exiles defender Dan Butler put Spurs on course for a routine victory at Wembley before Lamela quickly added a second to set up a trip to Rochdale in the next round later this month.

Spurs manager Pochettino praised Lamela’s attitude in battling back to fitness.

“He was more than one year out and it’s never easy to come back and perform in that way that he was before,” Pochettino said.

“But he should because he loves football and he loves training and I think his mentality is fantastic.

“I think it’s going to be easy to recover his real level, or improve because he’s more mature and you learn; in a tough moment you learn a lot, no doubt.

“It’s important because he’s an important player.”

Spurs were eight minutes away from being eliminated from the competition during the initial meeting with County on January 27, but an upset never looked likely second time round.

Toby Alderweireld played for the first time since November 1 and is now in contention to face Arsenal in Saturday’s crunch north London derby.

Harry Winks and Danny Rose also returned, having been out since Boxing Day, along with Serge Aurier, who has been struggling with a calf strain.

“Now we are 24 players and it will be tough to find a place in the starting XI for everyone, 24 players that fight to be on the starting XI every single game,” Pochettino said.

“And I think it’s a very good thing for us because we are going to increase our level and in that very busy period we need all focused trying to give their best.”